Deutsche Bank thinks Apple has smashed its own record and sold over 50 million iPhones in the last quarter

Apple could have sold as many as 51.1 million iPhones in the last quarter if analyst predictions are accurate.

Forbes created a table showing just how many iPhones individual analysts think Apple sold in its fourth quarter, which ended September 27. Professional analysts are in blue and independents are in green.

The average guess came in at 48.72 million, which would mean a 69% increase on the same quarter last year and a 24% increase on the previous quarter.

Estimates vary by a few million with Sherri Scribner of Deutsche Bank at the top end predicting 51.10 million units were sold, and Sundeep Bajikar of Jefferies forecasting that 45 million iPhones were sold at the lower bound.

Morgan Stanley’s Alphawise tracker also estimates 50 million phones sold:

Apple’s overall iPhone sales for this quarter are likely to be boosted by the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus models which went on sale last month. Apple stated that it sold 13 million iPhone 6s and 6s Plus models during the launch weekend for the new models.

The Cupertino firm is due to release its official numbers next week which will show exactly how many iPhones were sold over the time period but analysts are getting their predictions in early.

For this quarter last year there were 39.72 million units actually sold. Notably the quarter didn’t include China at launch.

Over half of Apple’s revenue came from the iPhone in fiscal 2014, largely as a result of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

Get THE MID-YEAR SMARTPHONE MARKET REPORT now! A comprehensive look at the global smartphone market from BI Intelligence by platform, vendor, country and more. Insights into the power struggles between the biggest platforms and the underdogs. Get the Report Here »

NOW WATCH: Why I returned my iPhone 6s



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.