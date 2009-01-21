Apple iPhone Sales Drop 24% In U.S. During Q4 -- Survey (AAPL)

Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone sales dropped significantly in the Christmas quarter from the September quarter, when the iPhone 3G was first released, according to results of a new survey published by Morgan Stanley.



The survey suggests Apple sold 1.75 million iPhones in the U.S. last quarter, down 24% from an estimated 2.3 million in Q3, via Morgan Stanley’s Q3 survey.

That seems to be roughly in line with Wall Street’s expectations. The Street expects Apple to report 5 million December quarter iPhone shipments during its earnings announcement tomorrow, down 28% from 6.9 million shipments in the September quarter. (But up more than 100% year-over-year.) Apple’s September ’08 quarter shipments included about 2 million phones worth of inventory.

