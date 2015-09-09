REMINDER: Apple's iPhone revenue is bigger than any other tech company's total revenue

Apple is expected to unveil its next iPhone tomorrow. If that sounds anticlimactic to you after 8 years of iPhone releases, here’s a reminder of why it’s such a big deal.

According to this chart compiled by Statista, Apple booked more revenue from iPhone sales last quarter than any other tech company booked in total. The iPhone business is so big, it outstripped the two largest ad-supported online companies — Google and Facebook — by more than $US10 billion in sales last quarter.

