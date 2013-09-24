Apple Generated More IPhone Revenue In One Weekend Than All Of BlackBerry Will Sell For

BlackBerry has

agreed to go private in a $US4.7 billion dealwith Fairfax Holdings Limited. The deal won’t go through for a few more weeks, and BlackBerry can still accept offers from someone else.

The news comes on the same day Apple, the company credited for the disruption of the mobile device industry that helped cause BlackBerry’s downfall, posted record opening weekend sales for its new iPhones.

Apple sold 9 million of them.

Now, those 9 million iPhones are a mix of both models, the top-tier iPhone 5S and the cheaper plastic iPhone 5C. But even if most iPhones sold were the cheaper model, Apple brought in at least $US5 billion in revenue from its iPhone business last weekend. And that’s being conservative.

So, in short, Apple generated more revenue from iPhone sales last weekend than all of BlackBerry will likely sell for.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.