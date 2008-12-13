Apple Relents, Starts Selling iPhone Fart App (AAPL)

Scatological humour lovers, rejoice! Apple (AAPL) has changed its mind and is allowing “Pull My Finger,” a fart noise app, into the iPhone App Store. The app was famously rejected from the App Store in September for “limited utility.”



Developer Sam Magdalein, via email:

The very kind Apple Team Member told me that they didn’t want to reject it originally, but that they were sorting out how this “genre” of apps were going to be handled. She told me they’d be lifting the restriction on them, and more apps will follow that may have been previously not allowed.

Looks like Apple is loosening its restrictions a bit, and this only means great things for a development community that has been wondering if things were going to get better or worse.

Props to Apple for moving in the right direction!

We agree. Apple’s job here is to make sure apps aren’t malicious, misleading, graphically obscene, or illegal — not whether they’re in good or bad taste. (See: Topless models on Joost’s iPhone app.) Here’s a “Pull My Finger” preview:

