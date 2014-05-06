Apple Plans To Boost IPhone Sales With A Big Promotion That Will Entice You To Upgrade

Apple will reportedly launch an “enormous” iPhone-related event in its retail stores this week to boost sales, 9to5Mac’s Mark Gurman reports.

Starting May 8, Apple will begin contacting those who are eligible for an iPhone upgrade by email.

This means if you’re using an older model, such as an iPhone 4, 4s, or 5, you might get a promotional email from Apple this week encouraging you to upgrade to a 5s or 5c. It’s unclear if Apple will offer some sort of discount or other incentive for those upgrading.

The event will take place in multiple Apple retail stores across the U.S., but it’s unclear if it will extend to the company’s online store.

Apple is expecting this promotion to be huge. Gurman reports that the company will be preparing its shops for the same type of traffic that’s seen in Apple stores following a major product launch. Apple will reportedly brief its retail management team on the initiative tomorrow, and the company is preparing other new marketing and sales strategies to increase iPhone sales in retail stores.

If Gurman’s information proves to be accurate, the promotion will take place during Apple’s new retail leader’s first week of work. Former Burberry CEO Angela Ahrendts is taking over as senior vice president of Apple’s retail and online stores.

The promotion would come just after Apple reported strong iPhone sales for Q2 2014, with year-over-year sales jumping up to 43.7 million iPhones sold compared to 37.4 million units sold in Q2 2013.

