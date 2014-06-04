ANALYST: It Looks Like The 5.5-Inch IPhone Is Happening This Year

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brian White is in Taipei for Computex, the big international computer trade show.

He filed a short report on what he’s seen so far. In the report, White included some tiny nuggets on the alleged iPhone 6. He says accessory makers are increasing production of products that fit a 5.5-inch iPhone. Therefore, despite rumours to the contrary, Apple might just have an iPhablet ready by September.

However, it’s important to note that accessory makers aren’t always correct when trying to predict what Apple’s new gadgets will look like. The best example of this is when case makers thought the iPhone 4S in 2011 was going to be a big-screen iPhone 5. We saw dozens of “leaked” cases to fit a bigger screen iPhone. Instead, Apple introduced the iPhone 4S, which was the same size as the iPhone 4.

Anyway, here’s White:

Accessory Makers Begin to Ramp in Support of 5.5-inch iPhone 6. Our research at Computex highlights that the majority of the accessory makers we interacted with today have already begun production in support of the 4.7-inch iPhone 6. During our China/Taiwan Tech Tour in April, we met with a small number of accessory makers that had started initial production of accessories for the 4.7-inch iPhone 6 but not the 5.5-inch version, but today’s research highlights a much broader ramp of the 4.7-inch version. Also at Computex, we noticed that a few vendors had already started work on accessories for the 5.5-inch iPhone 6 and the pieces were available at the show. Given the lack of data points in recent months around progress with the 5.5-inch iPhone 6 and growing scepticism in the media around a 2014 launch, we view this as a positive development. Based on today’s research, we believe the timing of the 5.5-inch iPhone 6 launch appears to be in sync with our expectation around the unveiling (i.e., September) of the 4.7-inch iPhone 6.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.