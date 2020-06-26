6 ways that Apple's next major iPhone OS update makes it much, much more like Android

Apple Apple’s next iPhone operating system update, iOS 14.

For years, Apple and Google have gone head-to-head in the smartphone market.

For as many years, the two companies’ operating systems – iOS and Android – have copied each other liberally.

But in the next version of Apple’s iPhone OS, Apple is adding a staggering number of things that Android users have enjoyed for years.

From the app drawer concept to widgets on the home screen, the next version of iOS is more like Android than ever before.

Ever since smartphones first went mainstream, iPhone and Android devotees have argued over who is copying who. With Apple’s next iteration of its iPhone operating system, the argument is a bit lopsided: Feature after feature coming to the iPhone seems to be directly pulled from Android.

From the new App Library to widgets on the home screen, Apple’s iOS 14 is more like Android than ever before.

Here are all the features Apple announced earlier this week at its annual developer conference:

1. Widgets, and home screen customisation.

Apple

Widgets are nothing new to Apple’s iPhone. You’ve been able to add weather, or news, or whatever other widgets to your “Today” screen on iOS for quite some time.

What’s new in iOS 14 is their ability to be built directly into the home screen – something that Android users have been able to do for years.

Moreover, as you see above, those widgets can be placed in various parts of the home screen. This level of home screen customisation is standard on Android, and it’s finally arriving on iPhone this fall.

2. The App Library is nearly identical to Android’s app drawer.

Apple

For years, when iPhone users downloaded an app, it was forever destined to live on the home screen. There is no way to hide apps – you can delete them, or put them into folders, but you cannot disappear them from the home screen otherwise.

A standard of the Android OS is a concept called an “App Drawer,” which is a kind of catalogue of all the apps you’ve downloaded. You can then choose which apps appear (or don’t appear) on your home screen.

With iOS 14, Apple is duplicating that concept with the App Library. Apps can be removed from the home screen without deletion from the phone altogether, and you can swap them in and out as you please.

This is a function that has been foundational to Android for years.

3. Voice assistants on the home screen.

Apple

Activating Siri on the iPhone currently means launching the Siri app, but when iOS 14 arrives this fall you’ll be able to call on Siri directly on the home screen.

Instead of launching an app and exiting whatever you were doing, Siri can be tapped for help directly on the home screen – something that Google Assistant on Android has done for years.

4. Picture-in-picture video.

Apple

There you were, watching a YouTube video, when your friends sends you an iMessage. You click the notification, and suddenly the video shuts down and iMessage opens. Bummer!

In iOS 14, that video will instead become a little picture-in-picture window where the stream keeps playing.

You’ll be surprised to learn that, yes, picture-in-picture video streaming has been a staple of Android for some time now.

5. A new translation app.

Apple

When you think of translating languages on the web and on your phone, you probably think of Google Translate. The service is a standard, whether you’re browsing the web on a computer or on a smartphone.

But with iOS 14, Apple is taking on Google translate with its own translation service – 14 years after Google launched Google Translate.

6. App Clips are basically just Android’s Instant Apps.

Apple

A marquee new feature Apple touted as new in iOS 14 is a novel one: App Clips.

The idea is you can download a small snippet of an app that you need briefly instead of having to download the entire app. This might enable you to, say, quickly pay for parking with a parking app you don’t have.

But this function, like so many others outlined by Apple during its annual developer conference earlier this week, was already exists on Android (where it’s called “Instant Apps”).

