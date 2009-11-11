Apple's iPhone Operating Profit Beats Nokia For The First Time

Here’s a thumb in the eye of Nokia, courtesy of Apple.

According to a report from Strategy Analytics (via Reuters), Apple surpassed Nokia in the third quarter as the mobile phone maker with the highest operating profit.

According to the report, Apple’s operating profit was $1.6 billion on sales of 7.4 million iPhones, generating revenue of $4.5 billion. Nokia’s profit was $1.1 billion on sales of 108.5 million phones, generating revenue of $10.36 billion (€6.9 billion).

The economic downturn and Nokia’s lack of an American footprint are to blame.

This is a trend the industry has been watching for a while now. Earlier this year, we noted that Apple and RIM were swallowing mobile profits.

Nokia still has the majority of total market share in the world, but Apple’s high-end smartphone, high wholesale pricing, and lean operations allow it to produce a more profitable phone.

