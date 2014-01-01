APPLE: We Had No Idea The NSA Has A Way To Spy On Your IPhone

Newly leaked NSA documents this week showed that the spy agency has a way to gain “backdoor access” to iPhones and intercept items like text messages. The method reportedly has a 100% success rate.

Today, Apple responded to the report in a statement to AllThingsD, denying that the company has ever worked with the NSA to provide such access to its products, including iPhones.

Here’s the full statement:

Apple has never worked with the NSA to create a backdoor in any of our products, including iPhone. Additionally, we have been unaware of this alleged NSA program targeting our products. We care deeply about our customers’ privacy and security. Our team is continuously working to make our products even more secure, and we make it easy for customers to keep their software up to date with the latest advancements. Whenever we hear about attempts to undermine Apple’s industry-leading security, we thoroughly investigate and take appropriate steps to protect our customers. We will continue to use our resources to stay ahead of malicious hackers and defend our customers from security attacks, regardless of who’s behind them.

