Apple iPhone: More Powerful Than 1998 iMac, WAY More Powerful Than 1984 Macintosh

Apple’s (AAPL) original, “Bondi blue” iMac turns 10 this week, Valleywag’s Nicholas Carlson reminds us. Apple’s first Macintosh, meanwhile, is about 24.



On May 6, 1998, back-from-exile “iCEO” Steve Jobs announced the iMac, which started shipping on August 15 of that year.

A decade later, it’s obvious that Apple’s current iMac is more powerful than the original iMac. But so is the iPhone! And it is one hell of lot more powerful than the state-of-the-art Macintosh circa 1984.

Spec.

Advantage CPU 8 MHz 68000 (?) 233 MHz G3 ~600 MHz (?)

iPhone RAM 128 KB 32 MB ~128 MB (?)

iPhone Storage Floppy (400 KB) 4 GB 8-16 GB iPhone Network Modem port Ethernet, 56k Modem GSM, EDGE, Wi-fi iPhone Display 9-inch b&w CRT (512×342 pixel resolution) 15-inch CRT

(800×600 pixel resolution) 3.5-inch multi-touch LCD

(480×320 pixel resolution) iPhone Weight 16.5 lbs. (7.5 kg.) 38 lbs. (18.1 kg.) 4.8 ounces (0.3 lbs., 0.135 kg.) iPhone Size 13.6″ x 9.6″ x 10.9″ 15.8″ x 15.2″ x 17.6″ 4.5″ x 2.4″ x 0.46″ iPhone Input Keyboard, DB-9 mouse USB keyboard, hockey-puck mouse Multi-touch screen iPhone Price $2495 $1299 $499-599 iPhoneSee Also:

