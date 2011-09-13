These Handy Brits Will Make Your iPhone's Apple Logo Glow Just Like Your MacBook's

Photo: via MacRumors

iPatch, a do-it-all iPhone repair shop in Leeds, England, figured out a way to make the Apple logo glow beautifully on the back of your iPhone.They’ll make your iPhone the envy of your town for £100, MacRumors reports. This translates to about $150.00, plus shipping from the USA.



Somehow, the masterminds behind this clever mod can accomplish the feat in less than an hour, all from the iPatch store at the Leeds Shopping Plaza.

But, you can’t place an order and send in your iPhone 4 quite yet. iPatch gave no timeline for a date when they’ll start doing the mods in-store.

They did say that their method is top secret, is “mass producible,” and works “exactly like the Apple logo found on a MacBook.” And just like on your MacBook, the glowing light only illuminates when the iPhone is in use.

Except there’s on difference: you can pick the colour you want the Apple to glow.

Does it use up more battery life? Is it re-directing light from the iPhone’s backlight somehow? Will the Apple logo get hot after a while?

iPatch is keeping tight-lipped.

