FLASHBACK: A Look At Apple's Original iPhone Keynote, And How Much The World Has Changed

Photo: Apple

Today Verizon is expected to announce it will be carrying the iPhone, ending AT&T’s three and a half year exclusive in the U.S.After the release of the app store, this is the single biggest event in the history of the iPhone. People have been clamoring for Verizon from the get go, decrying poor service from AT&T.



As Apple moves forward with a big milestone for the iPhone, we decided to take a look back at the original iPhone keynote from Steve Jobs from January 9, 2007.

Even though it was just four years ago, Apple’s business, as well as the world of tech and mobile, has changed in many significant ways.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.