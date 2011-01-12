FLASHBACK: A Look At Apple's Original iPhone Keynote, And How Much The World Has Changed

Photo: Apple
Today Verizon is expected to announce it will be carrying the iPhone, ending AT&T’s three and a half year exclusive in the U.S.After the release of the app store, this is the single biggest event in the history of the iPhone. People have been clamoring for Verizon from the get go, decrying poor service from AT&T.
As Apple moves forward with a big milestone for the iPhone, we decided to take a look back at the original iPhone keynote from Steve Jobs from January 9, 2007.
Even though it was just four years ago, Apple’s business, as well as the world of tech and mobile, has changed in many significant ways.
Steve Jobs decided to reveal the iPhone at Macworld. He would never reveal a product at Macworld now.
Not to be too much of a bummer, but Jobs was much healthier looking. Since introducing the iPhone, he's had a liver transplant.
Jobs started the keynote trashing Microsoft. Remember when it was Apple's big rival? Today, Google is the competition.
Jobs even went out of his want to rip the Zune, saying it only had 2% share of the mp3 player market.
Then: users had downloaded 2 billion songs. In September 2010, Jobs said Apple sold 11.7 billion songs.
Then: iTunes had 350 shows. Now: 65,000 shows available for renting.
Then 250 movies on iTunes. Now: 10,000 movies are available.
Jobs was so proud of the iPhone he thought Apple was 5 years ahead of everyone. Whoops! Android caught up in three years. (This is probably why Apple was willing to do a multi-year exclusive with AT&T. Jobs didn't think there would be competition.)
Jobs was rightly proud of the iPod software. Music on Android still isn't a great experience. Windows Phone 7 is said to be pretty good.
While a lot has changed, some things stay the same. Jobs' first call was to designer Jony Ive. When Jobs demoed video chat for the first time with FaceTime, he called Ive. (Take note of the crappy flip phone Ive is using.)
We almost take it for granted, but the pinching and zooming at the time was truly amazing. It was unlike anything we had seen.
While demoing the stocks app, Jobs noted Apples stock was up for the day. It was only $87.90 at the time. Today it's $342.45.
Jobs demoed the Google Maps application, showing the Washington Monument. We remember getting our iPhone and thinking about how crazy this technology was. (Yes, we used Google Maps on a desktop, but on this little device, there was something special about it.)
Google and Apple weren't enemies, yet. Schmidt was still on Apple's board at the time, and he even joked that there was so much overlap between Apple and Google, they 'could just merge the companies and make them 'Apple Goo.'' After all, their 'cultures are similar,' said Schmidt. Hard to see anything like that happening again.
After the guests left, Jobs talked specs. Battery life was 5 hours then. It's 7 hours now, and it runs on 3G, a more power hungry network.
He also boasted of Apple picking up 200+ patents making the iPhone. It's going to need them since it's basically being sued by every mobile company out there now.
Initially, the phone cost $499 at its cheapest. Today you can get an iPhone for as little as $49 with a 2 year contract.
Apple partnered with Cingular, renamed AT&T at this keynote, which was the largest carrier. Now, Verizon is the largest.
Stan Sigman, Cingular's CEO was on stage, reading from cards, which was funny since everyone else memorized their speech.
Jobs knew the iPhone was big, so ended his keynote by changing the name of the company from Apple Computer to Apple Inc. to reflect its shift to mobile.
