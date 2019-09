Apple has just released company earnings for the first quarter of 2013.



Here’s the breakdown of iPhone and iPads sold:

37.4 million iPhones sold versus 36.5 million expected. (This includes all iPhones: iPhone 4, 4S, and 5.)

19.5 million iPads sold versus 18.3 million expected. (This includes the iPad Mini.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.