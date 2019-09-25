Apple already released a big iPhone update to fix some of the major bugs in iOS 13

Christoph Dernbach/picture alliance via Getty Images

Apple rolled out the iOS 13.1 update on Tuesday – almost a week ahead of its intended schedule – and it contains a long list of bug fixes.

When iOS 13 was released last Thursday, several users complained that the latest version of Apple’s iPhone operating system was riddled with bugs.

iOS 13.1 also comes with new features, including directional AirDrop for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro, sharing ETAs in Apple Maps, better automated shortcuts, and better battery health management.

To download iOS 13.1, head to Settings > General > Software Update.

Apple started rolling out the latest version of its iOS operating system for iPhone – iOS 13.1 – on Tuesday, almost a week earlier than originally intended, to address several bugs and flaws.

Several iPhone users reported a variety of bugs when iOS 13 was released on September 19, ranging from harmless-yet-frustrating glitches in Bluetooth, WiFi, and the on-screen keyboard, to potentially dangerous security flaws that could let intruders bypass the lock screen.

iOS 13.1 should fix many of the issues experienced by iPhone users who updated to iOS 13. There are many, many bug fixes – too many to list here. If you haven’t already updated to iOS 13.1 from iOS 13, you can find all the updates by heading to Settings > General > Software Update. And you might as well update to iOS 13.1 while you’re there.

Business Insider The iOS 13.1 list of bug fixes is pretty long.

For those who held out from updating to iOS 13 as a result of all the reported bugs and flaw, iOS 13.1 should offer a safer bet.

iOS 13.1 also brings some of the new features that Apple mentioned during its September event, including directional AirDrop in the new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pros, sharing ETAs in Apple Maps, better automated shortcuts, and better battery health management.

