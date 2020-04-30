Apple is launching an iPhone update that will make it much easier to unlock your phone while wearing a face mask

Apple/YouTube Apple’s iPhone X uses its special ‘TrueDepth’ camera system to scan a user’s face and securely log them in.

Apple’s next iPhone update is making it easier to quickly unlock your phone at times when Face ID may not work.

When iOS 13.5 launches, you’ll be able to swipe up from the bottom of the home screen to quickly access the passcode field.

The update comes after iPhone owner have pointed out that Face ID doesn’t usually work while wearing a protective face masks.

Apple’s update also introduces the first version of the tools that public health authorities will need to provide COVID-19 exposure notifications as part of Apple and Google’s contact tracing system.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Apple will soon release a new iPhone update that will make it easier to quickly type in your passcode in instances when Face ID may not work. That should speed up the process of unlocking your phone at times when it’s difficult for your phone to recognise you, such as when wearing a protective face mask or in dark scenarios.

When the update rolls out, those using an iPhone that supports Face ID will be able to access the passcode field by swiping up from the bottom of the lock screen.

This is a bit different than the way the unlock process currently works. If you have Face ID turned on, your iPhone will first try to identify your face before presenting the option to type in your passcode, resulting in a slight delay.

This new feature will also work when authenticating purchases via Face ID or while using apps that support Apple’s facial recognition system for verification.

It’s unclear when the update will be released, but a beta version of the software is currently available for developers.

Face ID is available on iPhones launched in recent years that lack home buttons. These include the iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Face ID works by projecting 30,000 invisible dots over your face to create a depth map, meaning it’s looking for areas like your nose and mouth each time it attempts to unlock your phone.

The latest update comes after some iPhone owners have raised the issue of Face ID not working while wearing a protective face mask on Twitter.

Contactless payment with mask in the supermarket – nice idea, but Face ID is not working then. Any hack for this @Apple ? — David Skodawessely (@Neologist85) April 28, 2020

So this whole mask thing is not working with face ID @Apple help — Charlie Oxendine (@Charlie04469263) April 28, 2020

My Face ID not working with this mask ???? — han (@hannahhstokess) April 27, 2020

Dear @Apple Face ID is not working with a mask on ..looks like wearing a mask in public is going to be norm in the coming months ..can you guys do something about it with the face detection on iPhone ?? — Abhijit Sawant (@abyjyth) April 26, 2020

The software update will bring another important change as well. The first version of the tools that public health authorities will need to create COVID-19 exposure notifications for the iPhone will also be included in the update before the final edition launches in mid-May. It’s part of a coordinated effort with Google to create a contact tracing system that works through smartphones.

Apple is also making an update to FaceTime that lets users control whether the tiles automatically change size whenever a call participant speaks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.