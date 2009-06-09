Apple iPhone Even More In A League Of Its Own

Apple’s (AAPL) new iPhone 3G S, announced today, doesn’t look much different than the iPhone 3G that Apple announced a year ago. But it doesn’t need to. It’s what’s inside that counts, and what puts it further ahead of competitors, including Palm’s recently released Pre.

For instance, many phones offer video recording. But how many phones have incredible, free, simple, built-in editing tools? And yes, many of Apple’s rivals have offered voice dialling for years. But do other phones let you ask what song is playing — or tell it to switch to a different album?

This isn’t about a list of features or specs. It’s about getting people to do things with their phones that they’ve never done before. (And millions of people — not just nerdy early adopters like us.)

The first iPhone got people to use the Web, music, and video much more on their iPhones than any other phone. The iPhone 3G did that for mobile apps and location-based features. Now Apple is making video and voice controls something that normal people can get behind. (And we can only imagine what kind of neat accessories are going to start rolling out now that third-party devices can talk to the iPhone.)

The competition is nowhere in sight.

