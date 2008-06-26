Apple iPhone Design Alienates Women and Large People

Only one-third of Apple iPhone buyers are women. This is an improvement over the old ratio–one-fourth–but it’s still nothing to be proud of. Why are women avoiding the device? Because it’s hard to use with long fingernails. DailyTech:



Erica Watson-Currie of Newport Beach, Calif., a consultant and lecturer, is among the women up in arms that the iPhone won’t respond to their long fingernails. She states, “Considering ergonomics and user studies indicating men and women use their fingers and nails differently, why does Apple persist in this misogyny?”

Watson-Currie pegs her average fingernail length for those curious between an eighth and a quarter of an inch. She yearns for a stylus to save her from her iPhone woes. Unfortunately many have praised the iPhone for not using a stylus, which many feel is a burden and easy to lose.

Also annoyed by Apple’s design? Fat Large people. Why? Because their fingers are too big. (Here, at least, the complaints are spread equally between men and women.)

And now the good news: many women have found ways to use the iPhone and keep their nails:

Heidi Roizen, a prominent Silicon Valley investor and entrepreneur and long fingernail aficionado, only uses her thumbs on the screen. She says, “My thumbnail does not hit it” thanks to a shorter thumbnail.

Get cracking, Steve…

Via the INQUIRER

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.