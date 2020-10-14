Apple has now officially discontinued 4 older iPhones in 2020 — here are the devices that are gone for good

Jason Lee/Reuters The iPhone 11 Pro.

With the launch of the iPhone 12, Apple discontinued two more iPhones, bringing its total to four for the year.

Apple has stopped selling the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, replacing them with the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Earlier this year, Apple discontinued the iPhone 8 after launching the second-generation iPhone SE.

Although Apple unveiled the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, it’s still selling last year’s iPhone 11 and the previous year’s iPhone XR.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Some older iPhone models have officially been sent to the Apple graveyard.

Apple on Tuesday unveiled its new iPhone 12 lineup, which includes four new 5G phones starting at $1,199. But the launch of new devices means that Apple has officially stopped selling some older iPhones, bringing its total to four discontinued models in 2020.

Starting Tuesday, Apple is no longer offering the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, the high-end devices it launched in 2019. The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max were the first to carry Apple’s current “Pro” designation and the first iPhones to have three cameras.

Earlier this year, Apple stopped offering the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, two devices that launched alongside the iPhone X in 2017. The launch of the iPhone SE 2, a low-cost iPhone starting at $US399, made the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus redundant, as it contains a fast chip and better camera than the 3-year-old phones, which Apple was selling for $US450 up until April 2020.

While Apple has killed off some older iPhone offerings, it has continued selling several older devices, which means it now sells a phone at nearly every price point. Apple is still selling the iPhone XR â€” a 2-year-old phone that it has now discounted to $US499 â€” as well as the iPhone 11, last year’s standard iPhone, which now costs $US599, a discount of $US100.

Apple no longer sells some of its older models online, but those devices will likely still be available to buy through carrier stores and other third-party sellers, and will still be able to receive software updates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.