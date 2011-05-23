Apple rumoured To Be Working On Curved Glass For iPhones

Photo: AP

Apple is developing a curved glass front for the next iPhone, DigiTimes reports, citing rumours in the supply chain.DigiTimes says Apple bought 200-300 glass cutting machines, which are being held at assembly plants. Apple will bring the machines online at some point in the future.



DigiTimes says these machines are for the iPhone 5, which could be the next iPhone, or the one after the next iPhone. (The next iPhone is also being called iPhone 4S.)

