Here's what the iPhone could have looked like

Apple An iPhone with rounded ends.

Apple tried out lots of different designs for the iPhone, according to concept photos in court documents from the Apple v. Samsung trial that recently ended.

BGR has collected some photos that show the evolution of Apple’s design process for the iPhone, including an eight sided iPhone.

Samsung argued that Apple could not patent the design of a square phone with rounded edges but lost the case. Apple provided the photos to prove that its thinking had encompassed a wide range of designs before settling on the iPhone’s final design.

An eight-sided iPhone:

A design that could have inspired the iPhone 4’s square design:

A square and bulky iPhone:

A white iPhone, but only on the back:

Get THE MID-YEAR SMARTPHONE MARKET REPORT now! A comprehensive look at the global smartphone market from BI Intelligence by platform, vendor, country and more. Insights into the power struggles between the biggest platforms and the underdogs. Get the Report Here »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.