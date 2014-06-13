Apple Is Recalling Some Older IPhone Chargers In Europe Due To Overheating Risk

Apple is recalling certain models of its iPhone USB adaptor due to a risk of potentially overheating, according to an advisory posted by the company first spotted by 9to5Mac.

Apple is advising that those who purchased the 5W European USB power adaptor for the iPhone between October 2009 and September 2012 trade it in at an Apple Store.

The adaptor came with iPhone 3GS, iPhone 4, and iPhone 4s models.

The company also requires that you bring your iPhone with you when you trade in your adaptor since it needs to check your iPhone’s serial number.

The affected USB charger adaptor has been sold in 37 countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Norway, and Russia among others.

Here’s what the bottom of the affected adaptor looks like:

The recall comes nearly a year after Apple kicked off a trade-in program for third-party chargers. The program allows Apple device owners to purchase a charger at a discount ($10 versus $US19) if they trade in their third-party chargers.

Third-party iPhone chargers have been associated with a bunch of injuries and two deaths within the past year. Last July, a 23-year-old Chinese flight attendant died after suffering electrocution when answering her iPhone 5, which was plugged into a third-party charger.

These types of risks are usually only an issue with chargers that are unauthorised by Apple. This is one of the rare times Apple ahs come forward to recall an accessory of its own due to safety concerns.

