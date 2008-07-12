Apple iPhone Buyers Love, Hate Their New Toy. Here's How To Listen To Them Live

Thousands of people across the country are in the process of buying new iPhones, and many of them are chirping about it on Twitter. Snap consenus: They love the new phones, and they hate the crappy Apple (AAPL) and AT&T’s (T) activation servers . Below: Real-time Twitter messaging about the iPhone, courtesy of Summize, the search engine that’s very likely to get acquired by Twitter sometime soon.



Note: It might take a few seconds to load the Summize javascript — don’t be alarmed.

Photo: Quinn.anya on Flickr

