US

I won't trade in my iPhone for a Samsung Galaxy S8 -- here's why

Corey Protin, Antonio Villas-Boas

When I first picked up the Galaxy S8, it beckoned for a place in my heart and my pocket. The thing is gorgeous. Yet I saw that it had the same old problems as previous Samsung phones. If it weren’t for those problems, I’d switch to the Galaxy S8 from my iPhone 6s Plus in a heartbeat. Here’s what you need to know.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.