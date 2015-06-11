It looks like Apple's next big iPhone update will come with more apps you can't delete

Apple is adding two more of its apps to iOS 9 by default, people who have used the developer beta version of the software that launched earlier this week said on Twitter.

A few developers shared their first impressions of the new software, noting that Apple has added Find My iPhone and Find My Friends to the iPhone’s roster of pre-loaded Apple apps that appear on your home screen.

Both Apple Insider and Mashable also report that these two apps come pre-installed in iOS 9 and cannot be removed, even though both apps are currently available as optional downloads from the App Store in iOS 8.

Here’s what developers and others that have tried the iOS 9 beta said on Twitter so far:

iOS 9 has pre-installed ‘Find My Friends’ & ‘Find my iPhone’ which I don’t want but can’t get rid off them.

New bloatware to add to your list in iOS 9: Find my Friends and find my iPhone are now among core apps included. I can see Find my Iphone.

Well now find my iPhone and find my friends are both installed from default in iOS 9… pic.twitter.com/0ZEDYIuTZ9

The Find My Friends app now has a widget in the Notification Center as well that offers a quick glance that tells you which of your friends are nearby.

There are already several Apple apps that come pre-loaded in iOS 8 that you can’t delete, such as Apple Maps, iBooks, Podcasts, Tips, iTunes U, and Game Center among others. Some iPhone users have complained about this in the past, too — my colleague Steve Kovach writes that he has 17 Apple apps in his “junk” folder that he never uses because he prefers third party apps.

It’s worth noting that this is an early version of the beta, so Apple is still likely to make some changes before the final version launches in the fall.

