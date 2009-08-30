[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a9961bcd0edad4d1b858366/image.jpg" link="http://www.businessinsider.com.au/apple-iphone-apps-for-eating-2009-8/yelp-1" caption="" source="" alt="Julia Child" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Finding restaurants, learning recipes, hunting down local food, eating with a conscience, feigning culinary expertise, and everything else food — there’s an app for that.

Here are 11 iPhone Apps For Eaters — Bon Appetite!→





[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”yelp-1″

title=”Yelp”

Yelp: If by some bizarre circumstance or mental tic you can't download more than one restaurant finder/review app, you should probably make it Yelp. User reviews are plentiful and generally helpful, the database is huge, and its new augmented reality tricks are pure bliss. Free.

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/f937544be7e6444ab88b0e00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”opentable-2″

title=”OpenTable”

OpenTable: OpenTable does the review thing pretty well too, but this app is less about finding restaurants than it is finding a table at said restaurants. Granted, it can feel silly making an online reservation on a telephone, but there's a certain antisocial appeal in replacing a maître d' with a piece of software. Free.

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/f937544be7e6444ab88b0e00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”urbanspoon-3″

title=”UrbanSpoon”

UrbanSpoon: This one tries to do everything: It's city-specific, and it'll feed you reviews, menu and location info for all kinds of restaurants, and in some cases let you make a reservation. It's free too, and the food-finding tools (shake the app for a surprise, within your parameters) are kinda fun, I guess.

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/f937544be7e6444ab88b0e00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”vegout-4″

title=”VegOut”

VegOut: It's hard to be a vegetarian (I hear), not just in terms of diet, but socially. Where do you go with friends? Where do you tale a date? VegOut spits out a list of nearby meat-free establishments, with reviews and contact information for each one. By its nature it's not going to be much help outside of a big city, but in a metropolis? Priceless. Well, ok, three dollars.

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/f937544be7e6444ab88b0e00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”michelin-guides-5″

title=”Michelin Guides”

Michelin Guides: Available by region, these are premium restaurant guides, thank you very much. I'm a fan of crowd-sourced reviews, but Michelin reviews are historically reliable, and if you really need to find a three-starred meal to blow your month's pay on, now, this is your best bet.

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/f937544be7e6444ab88b0e00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”global-eater-food-dictionary-6″

title=”Global Eater Food Dictionary”

Global Eater Food Dictionary: When you're eating above your weight, figuratively speaking, you'll run into some terms you've never seen before. Global Eater Food Dictionary will tell you exactly what kind of cow glands those sweetbreads are before you order them, and it's faster than Google, which'll minimize your chances of being outed as a food moron. The price of your snob cred: a buck.

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a996283a280817618b85180/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”wine-enthusiasts-guide-7″

title=”Wine Enthusiasts Guide”

Wine Enthusiasts Guide: [A guide like the Global Eater Food Dictionary, but] for the inscrutable world of wine. Five dollars, but that comes with the territory.

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a99633ee92fc8742ae9d5b0/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”epicurious-8″

title=”Epicurious”

Epicurious: A beautiful, wonderfully curated recipe and shopping list app that's been perfected with time. It will make you a better cook, period. Free.

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a99642a22fa244a71e5a25b/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”bigoven-9″

title=”BigOven”

BigOven: Another take on the recipe app, this time with more of an emphasis on personal recipes and crowd-sourced ideas. Backed by a fairly huge recipe database. Free.

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/f937544be7e6444ab88b0e00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”allrecipes-10″

title=”Allrecipes”

Allrecipes: Another recipe app, closer to BigOven than Epicurious in concept. It's a bit better at spontaneous recipe ideas, with a slick dish discovery interface. Free.

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/f937544be7e6444ab88b0e00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”locavore-11″

title=”Locavore”

Locavore: For more discerning and/or conscientious and/or guilty shoppers, Locavore figures out where you live, and spits out a list of local foods that are in season, as well as guides as to where to get them. It's tied to Epicurious for recipes, which is brilliant. Four dollars.

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a9965f04d19e242042691ba/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

