APPLE EARNINGS: Beats On iPhone Sales, Whiffs On iPad Sales

Apple earnings for the third quarter of 2014 are out.

The big number everyone has been waiting for: iPhone sales, especially since these numbers reflect the first few weeks of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus sales. This is Apple’s most important and profitable business.

Apple sold 39.3 million iPhones last quarter versus the 38 million analysts were expecting.

As for iPads, Apple sold 12.3 million, versus the 13 million analysts were expecting. It’s another miss for the iPad.

iPhone was ahead of expectations, as was revenue and EPS. The stock is up just over 1% after hours.

Here are the numbers:

Revenue: $42.12 billion, up 12% year-over-year, versus expectations of $39.85 billion.

38% versus expectations of 38%. December quarter revenue: $63.5-$66.5 billion, which would be up 12% at the midpoint, versus expectations of $63.52 billion.

(Source for revenue/EPS comes from Yahoo Finance, iPhone/iPad/iPod comes from Bloomberg. Mac comes from Gene Munster at Piper Jaffray.)

We are updating as we go, so refresh your page for the latest, or just click here.

Here’s a look at the results in chart form, via BI Intelligence:

And here is Apple’s handy table with all the data in it:

