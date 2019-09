Apple’s marketing boss Phil Schiller.

Apple’s Q3 earnings are out!



Now for two very important numbers:

Apple sold 31 million iPhones and 14.6 million iPads last quarter. Analysts expected Apple to sell 26 million iPhones and 18.3 million iPads.

Those are some very strong iPhone numbers, but it looks like Apple missed big on iPad sales.

