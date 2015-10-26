Apple just put out a couple of new iPhone ads featuring Jamie Foxx and Siri

Matt Rosoff

Apple just released three new ads for the iPhone 6S.

Two of them are quickies, featuring the actor Jamie Foxx interacting with the new “always on” Siri:

The third one is a little more substantial, going deep on one of the only big differences between the iPhone 6S and last year’s iPhone 6 — the new camera. Our reviewer particularly liked the front-facing (selfie) camera, calling it the best front-facing camera she’d ever used.

 

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.