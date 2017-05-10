A notorious leaker just posted what could be the best look at the iPhone 8 yet

French gadget leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer, who goes by OnLeaks on Twitter, posted a rendered video on Tuesday which he says depicts the upcoming iPhone based on a factory CAD drawing.

Here’s the video:

OnLeaks is known as one of the more reliable sources for inside information on unreleased electronics from the Chinese factories where they’re built. He posted a picture of an iPhone 7 case months before the phone was launched last year.

However, Hemmerstoffer is worried that this render may not line up with the final iPhone because “Apple has been testing out several prototype designs,” he said, according to Gear India.

“I can’t confirm this is 100% accurate,” he tweeted.

This video lines up with what we’ve heard about Apple’s upcoming iPhone:

One new model could have a screen that covers almost the entire front of the device. The iPhone’s screen, using OLED technology for the first time, could be as large as the screen on the iPhone 7 Plus but would fit into an iPhone 7-sized phone.

The double-lens camera on the upcoming redesigned iPhone could be oriented vertically instead of horizontally, as on the iPhone 7 Plus. There’s a sizable camera bump in the OnLeaks render.

Two front-facing cameras, one possibly with depth-sensing technology.

The latest prototype of the redesigned iPhone 8 uses slightly curved glass on the front and back and is “similar conceptually” to the iPhone 4.

Wireless charging.

Two other new models could use the same screen technology and sizes as the current iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

Here’s how Hemmerstoffer described his process in an interview with Business Insider last year:

I spend about two to three hours a day on this activity. I browse a large number of sites, forums, and social media on which I discover daily more or less credible leaks. … In a large majority of cases, people who share indiscretions do so without a second thought, as the aim is to engage a discussion within the community on a forum or social network. By the way, many of them hope obviously to get notorious. Also, workers who encounter difficulty with the production of spare parts or the assembly of devices look for help on more specialised and obscure forums.

Last month, Apple CEO Tim Cook blamed iPhone rumours for a “pause” in sales. “”We’re seeing what we believe to be a pause in purchases of iPhone, which we believe is due to the earlier and much more frequent reports about future iPhones,” Cook said.

