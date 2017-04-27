Everything we know about the iPhone 8, Apple's highly anticipated next phone

Benjamin Geskin/Twitter An alleged dummy model of the iPhone 8.

We’re six or so months away from the launch of the next iPhone, and the rumour mill is going into overdrive.

Speculation and reports are swirling over what will be in the next hotly anticipated phone from Apple, from an edge-to-edge screen to an advanced 3D camera with augmented reality capabilities.

2017 will be the tenth anniversary of the launch of the first-ever iPhone, launched way back in 2007. And accordingly, Apple is believed to have some big plans for its flagship device to mark the big one-zero.

The Cupertino technology giant is notoriously secretive, almost never commenting on upcoming products before their official announcement — so don’t expect it to confirm or deny any of this. But with that in mind, here’s what is rumoured to be included in the next iPhone…

