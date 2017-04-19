The latest iPhone 8 leak suggests Apple might make a big change to the fingerprint sensor

Martin Hajek/Computer Bild A drawing of the next iPhone, based on rumours, by Martin Hajek.

Apple is expected to launch a redesigned model of the iPhone this fall with a screen that covers almost the entire front of the phone.

But the new design leaves less room for Apple’s TouchID fingerprint sensor, and Apple has had trouble integrating the sensor underneath the screen, according to analysts.

One solution that’s been suggested by analysts is to put the fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone, like other high-end Android phones such as the Google Pixel.

A leaked manufacturing document from Apple leaker Sonny Dickson suggests that Apple is exploring doing just that for its next iPhone — putting the fingerprint sensor underneath the Apple logo.

“Dual Vertical cameras are here, Touch ID sensor on the back. Definitely a shift in design,” Dickson tweeted.

This leak is unverified but Dickson has published accurate Apple product information before launch in the past.

Here’s the latest update on what to expect from Apple’s redesigned iPhone coming out this fall:

One new model will have a screen that covers the entire front of the device except for a little bit. The iPhone’s screen, using OLED technology for the first time, will be as large as the screen on the iPhone 7 Plus, but will fit into an iPhone 7-sized phone.

The double-lens camera on the upcoming redesigned iPhone will be oriented vertically, instead of horizontally as on the iPhone 7 Plus. The front-facing camera might also gain a second lens.

Apple plans to use faster chips using a “10-nanometre process” which improves efficiency over the “16-nanometre process” Apple currently uses for its processors.

The latest prototype of the redesigned iPhone 8 uses slightly curved glass on the front and back and is “similar conceptually” to the iPhone 4.

Two other new models will use the same screen technology and sizes as the current iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

iPhone 8 looks to be taking a new direction pic.twitter.com/mG19bcDYiC

— Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) April 19, 2017

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.