Here's the latest indication that Apple's next iPhone will have a radically different screen

Apple will reportedly use a different technology for its Touch ID fingerprint reader, which strengthens rumours that Apple’s next iPhone will have a “full-face” OLED display with ultra-narrow borders, according to a report by the reliable KGI Securities’ analyst, Ming Chi Kuo, obtained by Apple Insider.

Kuo predicts Apple will use optical sensors instead of the capacitive sensors that are currently used in the iPhone’s Touch ID fingerprint reader. According to Kuo, optical sensors can read fingerprints through thicker OLED panels than the current iPhone’s capacitive Touch ID reader, which needs to be exposed.

Optical sensors would allow Apple to embed the Touch ID fingerprint reader beneath the next iPhone’s rumoured OLED display panel. Essentially, optical sensors could allow Apple to reduce the size of an iPhone’s bottom border.

Kuo’s predictions line up nicely with the rumours that Apple’s upcoming iPhone will have a “full-face” OLED display with narrow borders. OLED displays are better than the iPhone 7’s (and previous models) LCD display, as they use less power, and they can display richer, brighter colours, as well as producing deeper blacks for better contrast.

Kuo predicts that Apple is also looking to eventually replace the Touch ID fingerprint reader entirely with facial recognition, but we shouldn’t expect it for this year’s iPhone release.

No matter how reliable the source is, predictions can be placed in the same basket as rumours, so take this information with a grain of salt. We’ll have to wait until September, when Apple is expected to announce the next iPhone, to get the real, full details about the phone.

