One of the biggest rumours about the iPhone 8's design is becoming less and less true

The initial curved screen “iPhone 8” rumours came from a November 2016 report from the Wall Street Journal, which claimed that Apple had 10 prototypes of the high-end iPhone, some of which had a curved screen design.

Now, it’s looking more and more like Apple took the flat-screen route for the premium iPhone 8, or iPhone Edition, which will be Apple’s way of celebrating the 10-year anniversary of the iPhone.

YouTube/iVenyaWay A concept of the iPhone 8’s curved screen.

Most recently, a fresh report from MacRumors, citing “multiple people familiar with the matter,” claims the iPhone 8 will have a flat screen with gentle curves around the edges. From the description, it sounds similar to the current iPhone 7’s gently curved screen design.

MacRumors’ report is another nail in the coffin for the curved screen rumour. Several recent reports are dispelling the rumours that Apple’s upcoming high-end iPhone will come with a curved display.

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider The iPhone 7 with a flat screen with gentle curves.

The rumours about curved edges on the iPhone 8 were exciting, as they inferred that it would look significantly different than the iPhone 7, which looks essentially identical to the iPhone 6 and 6s. And, even though it was rumoured that the iPhone 8’s curved edges wouldn’t add much functionality, it could still make for a stunning design.

Indeed, the Galaxy S7 Edge’s curved edges makes the phone stand out, and it’s arguably the most beautifully designed smartphone you can buy.

Still, other rumours about the iPhone 8’s design claim it will have a glass back, which is a departure from the metal back design of the iPhone 5 onwards, and a nostalgic return to the iPhone 4’s design.

Apart from the curved edges, MacRumors’ report also supports the claims that the iPhone will have a large 5.8-inch screen. So far, the high-end iPhone has been rumoured to come with a 5.1, 5.5, or 5.8-inch screen.

Either way, as reliable as the rumour sources are, we won’t know for sure what Apple’s upcoming high-end iPhone will look like. Even its existence is a rumour. We’re waiting for Apple’s annual September iPhone event to get the final details.

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.