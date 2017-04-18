The iPhone 8's screen will cover almost the entire front of the phone

Apple is preparing three new iPhone models for a launch as soon as this fall, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

This latest report has the most details so far about the redesigned iPhone that Apple is hoping can break last year’s sales slide. Some analysts believe if the iPhone is desirable enough, it could spur a “super cycle” of upgrades from people who are hanging on to older iPhones.

Here are the important details from the Bloomberg report:

One new model will have a screen that covers the entire front of the device except for a little bit. The iPhone’s screen, using OLED technology for the first time, will be as large as the screen on the iPhone 7 Plus, but will fit into an iPhone 7-sized phone.

Apple has tried to integrate its fingerprint sensor into the screen but it’s not clear whether that feature will be included in the upcoming iPhone.

The double-lens camera on the upcoming redesigned iPhone will be oriented vertically, instead of horizontally as on the iPhone 7 Plus. The front-facing camera might also gain a second lens.

Apple plans to use faster chips using a “10-nanometre process” which improves efficiency over the “16-nanometre process” Apple currently uses for its processors.

The latest prototype of the redesigned iPhone 8 uses slightly curved glass on the front and back and is “similar conceptually” to the iPhone 4.

Two other new models will use the same screen technology and sizes as the current iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

Many of these details have been reported or rumoured in the past, especially by KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Still, Bloomberg’s report is the best baseline for expectations months ahead of a key iPhone launch for Apple.

