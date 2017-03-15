Apple's new iPhone 8 'could well be a bigger draw for consumers' than the Samsung Galaxy S8

Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that the upcoming iPhone 8 will triumph over the new Samsung Galaxy S8 and have a negative effect on the South Korean tech giant’s overall smartphone sales, 9to5Mac reported on Sunday.

Kuo reportedly said in an investor note that the Samsung Galaxy S8 lacks “sufficient attractive selling points,” while highlighting some of the key selling points of the new iPhone, which is expected to be called the iPhone 8.

Kuo also expects demand for the Galaxy S8 device (expected to be announced on March 29) to be less strong than for its predecessor, the Galaxy S7.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to be announced on March 29 while the iPhone 8 announcement is forecast for September.

Meanwhile, the upcoming iPhone, rumoured to boast an OLED display, could be even more appealing to consumers than the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were in 2016, Kuo said.

In the investor note, Kuo reportedly wrote:

“We project Galaxy S8 shipments of 40-45mn units in 2017F, implying slower momentum compared to Galaxy S7 in 2016 (around 52mn units shipped), attributable to: (1) a one-month difference in comparable sales period; (2) Galaxy S7 was Samsung’s main promotional flagship model in 4Q16 after termination of Galaxy Note 7 due to the battery explosion issue, hence the higher sales base; (3) as Galaxy S8 lacks sufficiently attractive selling points (except full-screen design), the OLED iPhone could well be a bigger draw for consumers.”

The iPhone 8 is likely to have an OLED display and wireless charging, Kuo said in the note, as well as a new glass design and a faster processor.

