The top 12 rumours we're hearing about Apple's next iPhone

Even die-hard iPhone fans have to admit that the AMOLED displays on other phones, particularly those from Samsung, look better than the LCD screens on iPhones.

But if the rumours are true, iPhone fans may no longer need to make that admission, as Apple is reportedly looking to use a form of OLED display on the next iPhone. Just prepare your wallet, because OLED isn’t cheap.

But that’s just one of the rumours we’re hearing. Check out all the latest scuttlebutt surrounding Apple’s next iPhone.



