The iPhone 7 is finally water-resistant, but Samsung's latest phones can go deeper, longer

Put that bag of rice away and stand down with the hair dryer: The iPhone 7 is Apple’s first officially water-resistant iPhone.

The iPhone 7 is rated with IP67 water resistance, which means it’s capable of functioning down to one meter (3.3 feet) of water for up to half an hour. That’s enough to protect the iPhone 7 from rain and accidental drops in shallow water, and that’s great. Hopefully it means all future iPhones will be water-resistant, too.

Water-resistance is a meaningful feature, as the days when a single, accidental water-based event can ruin a $650+ device are over.

Yet, while the iPhone 7’s IP67 rating is a great step forward, it’s still not as resistant to water as Samsung’s Galaxy S7’s with its IP68 rating, which Samsung claims lets you go down to 5 feet of water for up to 30 minutes.

Still, despite the higher rating, Samsung states that the S7’s water-resistance is designed to “repel spills, splashes and dunks” rather than using it for extended underwater activities.

Still, more is more and the Galaxy S7 will survive deeper water dunks than the iPhone 7, meaning you’re less at risk of breaking your phone from water damage if you own the Galaxy S7.

