I've had the iPhone 6s Plus for over a year, and I'm so happy I didn't upgrade to the iPhone 7

I bought the iPhone 6s Plus when it came out in September 2015 for around $A900, and I couldn’t be happier that I saved $A1,079 in 2016/2017 by not upgrading to the iPhone 7 Plus.

Don’t get me wrong. The iPhone 7 Plus is a great phone that’s objectively better than the iPhone 6s Plus. It has a faster processor and a better camera with dual lenses that makes for beautiful photos. Arguably, those two specific features are the main reasons why someone should upgrade to a new smartphone.

With that said, the upgrades to the camera and processor simply weren’t enough to warrant the dent in my bank account that a new iPhone 7 Plus would have caused.

Here’s why:

The iPhone 6s still looks like the iPhone 7, which is Apple's latest design. YouTube/SuperSaf TV The iPhone 7 (left) and iPhone 6s (right). The iPhone 6s looks nearly identical to the iPhone 7, save for the redesigned and less visible antenna stripes. The plastic stripes might bother some, but I dress my iPhone in a case, so I can't see the stripes anyway. The new iPhone 7 colours are nice, but I prefer the silver model, which is available for the iPhone 6s. Apple While the iPhone's 7's Jet Black, matte Black, and new Red options are nice, they have no impact on my desire for the iPhone 7. If I were to buy a new iPhone 7, it would have been the white/silver model, anyway. The only colour that would tempt me to upgrade is an 80's-electronics-beige iPhone. Colorware You can check out Colorware's Retro Edition iPhone 7 here. My iPhone 6s Plus is still speedy and reliable. One of the main reasons I upgrade to the latest smartphone is to make sure I can run my apps quickly. In my opinion, there's nothing worse than waiting for an app to open and run -- especially Google Maps when you're in a hurry. The A9 chip turning the wheels inside my iPhone 6s Plus still feels speedy and it rarely stutters while opening and running my apps. The camera in the iPhone 6s Plus is still a great camera. Antonio Villas-Boas A photo I took during a trip to Hawaii. My iPhone 6s Plus managed the brighter sun-lit parts and the darker shadowy parts amazingly well. The iPhone 7 Plus got a significant camera upgrade in the form of a dual lens camera. It can zoom without suffering a loss in photo quality, and the Portrait Mode feature artificially adds that fuzzy, out-of-focus texture from professional cameras called 'bokeh.' The zoom is a meaningful upgrade, as my iPhone 6s Plus photos will look worse and worse as I try to zoom in with the camera app. Yet, I'm not about to spend $A1,079 on better zooming, and Portrait Mode is a mixed bag. Some like it, others weren't so impressed. For the extra $A1,079 in my bank account, my iPhone 6s Plus takes photos just fine. The iPhone 7 has a slightly better screen, but it has no meaningful impact. YouTube/ApplePie A comparison between the iPhone 6, 6s, and 7 shows the iPhone 7 has a marginally brighter and more colourful screen. The iPhone 7 has a slightly brighter display that can display slightly better colours with its 'wide colour' feature. Yet, I haven't craved for a brighter display with better colours on my iPhone 6s Plus. And both screens have Apple's 3D Touch feature, which lets you press hard against an item on the display to bring up a menu of useful shortcuts. The new home button on the iPhone 7 is nice, but it doesn't work any better than the iPhone 6s' home button. Antonio Villas-Boas I quite like the new home button on the iPhone 7. It's a capacitive button that you don't have to physically press down, and it feels more modern compared to the iPhone 6s' mechanical button. Yet, it's not an upgrade worth spending more money on, as the iPhone 6s' mechanical button works just fine, and it can read my fingerprints to unlock my phone or make mobile payments with Apple Pay just as quickly. My iPhone 6s Plus has a headphone jack. Antonio Villas-Boas I'm fully on board with Apple's vision of a 'wireless future,' as my tech arch nemesis is 'the cable.' At the same time, I own a pair of wired headphones as a backup to my Bluetooth headphones, and I've experienced several instances when the headphone port in my iPhone 6s Plus has come in handy. Sure, I can still use wired headphones with the iPhone 7, but only if I have a dongle, or if my wired headphones have a Lightning connector, none of which are as convenient as the good ol' headphone jack. I'm a little worried that I'll have to adjust to using a dongle, which I'll surely lose, when I buy my next iPhone -- IF it's an iPhone. My iPhone 6s Plus isn't officially water resistant, but that's fine. Hollis Johnson/Business Insider The iPhone 7's water resistance is a big deal because it's less prone to water damage if you drop it in water accidentally. At the same time, I've never dropped my iPhone in water (literally knocking wood right now. Look, there's even a photo of me knocking on wood, taken with iPhone 6s Plus). (image url='http://static.businessinsider.com/image/58d1651bd349f91d008b5d37/image.jpg' alt='Knocking on wood' link='lightbox' size='primary' align='center' nocrop='false' clear='true') Also, the iPhone 6s is also (unofficially) somewhat water-resistant, which should be enough for very minor splashes and drops even if it's unlikely as water resistant as the iPhone 7. The only time I'd upgrade to an iPhone 7 is if my iPhone 6s Plus succumbs to water damage. So there you have it. I'm richer and I'm not really missing out on much. I'll keep using my iPhone 6s Plus until it can't keep up with me. That could potentially take it beyond the iPhone 7s, or even the iPhone 8/10/X/Edition, or whatever Apple will call its rumoured fancy new iPhone. We'll have to see what Apple comes up with this September when it will likely announce its new iPhones. At this point, even if you have an iPhone 6 or older and you can manage another six or so months with your older model, you could wait for the iPhone 7s or the fancy new rumoured model.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.