A boring iPhone 7 might not be the worst thing for smartphone shoppers

By all accounts, it will be hard to get excited about the next iPhone. Apart from an improved camera and a slightly thinner chassis, its biggest feature might be the lack of a headphone jack, which isn’t exactly a wholesale upgrade. The expectation is that Apple’s flagship will move to a 3-year upgrade cycle, saving the sexiest improvements for next year’s device.

As this chart from Statista shows, though, that might not be as big of a practical annoyance as it seems. Citing results from a survey conducted by Greenpeace, it suggests that most phone users in the US are a bit fatigued with how frequently they upgrade their handsets. More than half of its respondents say they could live with changing phones less often, for instance.

Now, it shouldn’t surprising to see a Greenpeace study incentivizing companies to fight e-waste, and none of this will help iPhone 5s owners hoping for a big upgrade this fall. Still, if phone makers taking it slower helps their devices last longer, that might not be the worst thing for everyday people.

