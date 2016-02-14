More details are starting to emerge about the iPhone 7

More details about this year’s iPhone are starting to emerge.

The latest rumor comes from Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Christopher Hemmelgarn, who wrote in a research note on Friday that they expect the new iPhone, presumably called iPhone 7, to come with two speakers.

“We believe the space currently occupied by the headphone jack will be replaced with another speaker, which requires another amp from CRUS,” the analysts wrote. (CRUS is the ticker symbol for Cirrus Logic, a company that makes audio semiconductors.)

iPhones currently have one speaker on the bottom of the phone:

Photo: Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider.

The iPhone 7, however, is expected to get a drastic redesign. Rumors suggest that it won’t have a 3.5mm headphone jack. Instead, headphones will plug into the lightning cable port, and wireless headphones will connect via Bluetooth.

Other rumors about the iPhone 7: it could also get a major camera upgrade, it may not feature those white plastic antenna lines on the back (a design pattern that began with the iPhone 6), and it might be made of a material other than aluminum.

