Apple just seriously upgraded the iPhone's storage

Apple has finally realised that 16GB isn’t enough.

The iPhone 7 will start with a base storage of 32GB, the company announced on Wednesday. The mid-tier storage model is 128GB, and the maximum amount of storage you can get is a whopping 256GB.

Preorders for the iPhone start Friday, September 9.

Here’s Apple’s new storage lineup for all iPhone models:

And the starting prices for Apple’s monthly payment plans:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.