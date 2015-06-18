These may be the first concrete details on the iPhone 7's design

We won’t really know what to expect from Apple’s next iPhone until the company makes an announcement, but one analyst who has been correct in the past has some new predictions about what it will look like.

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared these insights with the firm’s clients in a recent note, which Japanese Apple blog Macotakara summarized.

Here are some key takeaways from the report that tell us how the next iPhone — rumoured to be called the iPhone 7 or iPhone 6s — could look and feel different than the iPhone 6.

Kuo believes Apple will take some design cues from the Apple Watch . It will reportedly make the Apple Watch out of the same Series 7000 aluminium it currently uses for the Watch Sport’s case, which is said to be 60% more durable that the aluminium used in the iPhone 6’s current design.

. It will reportedly make the Apple Watch out of the same Series 7000 aluminium it currently uses for the Watch Sport’s case, which is said to be 60% more durable that the aluminium used in the iPhone 6’s current design. Apple may slightly tweak the colour choices too. Kuo predicts that there may be a new rose gold colour option, which follows a report from The Wall Street Journal earlier this year that said the company would launch a pink iPhone this year. Additionally, the current gold option may change slightly to look more like yellow gold, and the Space Grey colour may become darker.

Kuo predicts that there may be a new rose gold colour option, which follows a report from The Wall Street Journal earlier this year that said the company would launch a pink iPhone this year. Additionally, the current gold option may change slightly to look more like yellow gold, and the Space Grey colour may become darker. The next iPhone will be slightly wider and taller by 0.15 millimetres compared to the iPhone 6 , says Kuo. He also believes the iPhone 7 could be 0.2 millimetres thicker.

, says Kuo. He also believes the iPhone 7 could be 0.2 millimetres thicker. The biggest change is still expected to be the Force Touch display, according to Kuo. This is the new type of touch technology Apple debuted on the Apple Watch. Instead of just being able to detect where you press, the Apple Watch’s screen can also tell how hard you’re pressing. We’re bound to see some interesting use cases for this on the next iPhone, if Apple does in fact choose to include it.

Apple is expected to unveil its next iPhone in September around the same time iOS 9 will likely debut. There’s no telling whether Kuo’s predictions will be correct, but he’s known to be very accurate with his forecasts. He nailed a lot of the details about the iPhone 5, 5s, and 5c long before Apple officially announced them.

This is also the first time we’re really hearing details about the possible changes Apple could make to the iPhone’s design. Until this point, Kuo has said that Apple will probably upgrade the next iPhone’s camera from 8 megapixels to 12 megapixels, and that the new iPhone could have a Force Touch screen.

NOW WATCH: Mark Cuban explains why downloading Snapchat is a huge mistake



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.