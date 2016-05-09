Everything we know about the iPhone 7

Rumours about the iPhone 7 started emerging even before the iPhone 6s was released last September.

Since then, new rumours have been flowing thick and fast — like a lava flow, constantly moving forward and ploughing through everything in its path.

Some of these rumours are more credible than others. But one of the latest major leaks is a schematic apparently showing the iPhone 7 design, and it falls in line with a bunch of the iPhone 7 rumours we’ve seen.

Want to know the latest? Here’s everything we’re hearing about the iPhone 7.

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.