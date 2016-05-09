We just got a pretty good idea of what the iPhone 7 will look like

A 3D rendering of what appears to be Apple’s next iPhone has appeared online.

The renderings were posted by famed phone leaker @onleaks and published by French site NowhereElse. We first saw the drawings on 9to5Mac.

These renderings appear to line up with past schematics and images we’ve seen of the iPhone 7, although there are some important details from this new leak:

– This rendering only shows a single camera on the back of the phone. This might mean the 4.7-inch iPhone 7 has a single sensor, while the larger iPhone 7 Plus has the “dual camera system” that’s shown up in past schematics leaks.

– The iPhone 7 appears to have an updated camera system from the iPhone 6/6s. The cutout for the rear camera is slightly larger than that of those older phones, suggesting Apple has implemented a larger sensor on the back of the phone.

– The overall size and shape of the phone appear to be identical to the iPhone 6 and 6s.

There are unfortunately several details we can’t glean from these renderings, which would help us corroborate these rumours against past leaks. For example, these images don’t show any antenna lines (Apple’s reportedly changing the antenna design on the back of the phone) and they don’t show the bottom of the phone, which would reveal whether or not the iPhone 7 would come with a headphone jack. For months, it’s been rumoured that Apple is ditching the iPhone’s 3.5mm headphone jack in favour of headphones that work with Apple’s Lightning connector, or Bluetooth.

That said, OnLeaks and NowhereElse have a pretty good track record when it comes to iPhone rumours. So even though we don’t get many details from these schematics, they do seem to line up with past rumours to offer a pretty decent look at what to expect from this year’s big iPhone launch.

Apple is expected to unveil its new iPhones in September.

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »

NOW WATCH: Here are the 3 best ways to clean your dirty iPhone



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.