Here's how much the new iPhone 7 costs and when you can get it in Australia

Apple unveiled the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus at its iPhone event in San Francisco on Wednesday.
The new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are waterproof. Australians can pre-order from Friday and the devices will be available one week afterwards, with the 4.7-inch starting at $1,079 and the 5.5-inch Plus model going for at least $1,269.
Notable new features
- New home button.
- Water and dust resistant.
- Stereo speakers.
- Faster A10 chip.
- More storage for the base models.
