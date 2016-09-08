Here's how much the new iPhone 7 costs and when you can get it in Australia

Apple unveiled the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus at its iPhone event in San Francisco on Wednesday.

The new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are waterproof. Australians can pre-order from Friday and the devices will be available one week afterwards, with the 4.7-inch starting at $1,079 and the 5.5-inch Plus model going for at least $1,269.

Notable new features

New home button.

Water and dust resistant.

Stereo speakers.

Faster A10 chip.

More storage for the base models.

You can find details about the new features in the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus here.

