Here's how much the new iPhone 7 costs and when you can get it in Australia

Antonio Villas-Boas
Apple iPhone 7 Tim CookApple

Apple unveiled the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus at its iPhone event in San Francisco on Wednesday.

The new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are waterproof. Australians can pre-order from Friday and the devices will be available one week afterwards, with the 4.7-inch starting at $1,079 and the 5.5-inch Plus model going for at least $1,269.

Notable new features

  • New home button.
  • Water and dust resistant.
  • Stereo speakers.
  • Faster A10 chip.
  • More storage for the base models.

You can find details about the new features in the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus here.

