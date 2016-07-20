A prominent gadget leaker says Apple will only release 2 new iPhones this year, not 3

Evan Blass, one of the most prominent gadget leakers in the world, refuted rumours that said Apple would release a third new iPhone model this year in addition to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, called the “iPhone Pro.”

On Tuesday, Blass claimed on Twitter that Apple is releasing only two iPhone models, which Apple has codenamed “Sonora” and “Dos Palos.” Blass’ tweet is below:

The 2 (two!) 2016 iPhone models are codenamed Sonora and Dos Palos.

— Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 19, 2016

The logic is that if there are only two codenames, there are only two iPhones. Unfortunately, the codenames don’t reveal anything about Apple’s upcoming iPhones, as they only describe names of towns in California, a very Apple thing to do considering the company often names its products after California themes.

Monday’s leaked photos, one of which is at the top of this story, countered the majority of earlier rumours by showing off an iPhone 7 “Pro” model that comes with a dual-camera and a Smart Connector, which would presumably be sold next to an iPhone 7 Plus that has the same single-lens camera as the 4.7-inch iPhone 7.

However, if Blass is right, it might be Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus that comes with a dual-lens camera, while the regular iPhone 7 could still have its single-lens camera, and there would be no “Pro” model.

Blass’ tweet also helps confirm our suspicions that the photo leaked on Monday was a fake, as the devices in the photo showed the “S” symbol on the back of the phone (the most recent iPhone, the iPhone 6s, was an “S” model).

Aside from these recent rumours, everything we’ve seen suggests the iPhone 7 will look very similar to the iPhone 6 generation, and some have even claimed that it will be part of the iPhone 6 generation rather than a brand new iPhone model. That’s an interesting rumour, as it would mean that Apple is breaking its usual “tick-tock” release cycle where a new iPhone generation is the tick, and the “S” model is the tock. If the above photo turns out to be true, Apple’s next iPhone would be another tock in the cycle.

What else can you expect from the iPhone 7? Expect redesigned antenna lines that wrap around the top and bottom edges of the iPhone instead of traversing across the back of the iPhone’s back, like they do in the iPhone 6 generation. And, of course, it looks like the iPhone 7 may be the first iPhone to ditch the traditional 3.5mm headphone jack.

However, we won’t know if any of these rumours are true until we see the actual iPhones in September during Apple’s fall iPhone event.

