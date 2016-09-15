Apple says it won't have any iPhone 7 Plus phones available in stores on launch day

If you were hoping to walk into an Apple Store this weekend and walk away with an iPhone 7 Plus, you’re out of luck.

Apple said on Thursday that no models of the iPhone 7 Plus would be available for walk-in purchase. Additionally, the iPhone 7 in the shiny “jet black” colour is sold out as well.

Apple says if you want one of the sold out models you can order it online, and most iPhone 7 models will be available in-store. Also, there’s a chance that third-party retailers may have iPhone 7 Plus models for sale.

9to5Mac says this is news to the Apple fans waiting outside stores around the world.

Apple signalled the shortage last week when it said that it wouldn’t release pre-order sales numbers like it usually does. “These initial sales will be governed by supply, not demand, and we have decided that is no longer a representative metric for customers and investors,” the company said in a statement.

The great iPhone 7 Plus shortage of 2016 is not necessarily a strong sign that this year’s iPhone 7 will be a hit. Apple’s Asian suppliers have suggested that the dual-lens camera on the iPhone 7 Plus is difficult to manufacture, leading to a shortage.

But Apple stock is on a recent tear due to signals that the iPhone 7 will sell well, and Wall Street analysts are raising their expectations for the device’s sales.

“We believe a number of recent data points suggest a better than expected iPhone 7 cycle, in both volume and mix,” Credit Suisse analysts said in an analyst note distributed to clients on Thursday.

Here’s what Apple said:

“We couldn’t be happier with the initial response to iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, and we are looking forward to beginning sales through our retail stores and partners around the world. Beginning Friday, limited quantities of iPhone 7 in silver, gold, rose gold, and black will be available for walk-in customers at Apple retail stores. During the online pre-order period, initial quantities of iPhone 7 Plus in all finishes and iPhone 7 in jet black sold out and will not be available for walk-in customers. Availability at partner locations for all finishes may vary and we recommend checking directly with them. Customers can continue to order all models in all colours on apple.com. We sincerely appreciate our customers’ patience as we work hard to get the new iPhone into the hands of everyone who wants one as quickly as possible.”

