It’s finally happened.

After months upon months of speculation, Apple has officially omitted the 3.5mm headphone jack from the iPhone 7.



This story is developing. Check back for further updates.

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now ┬╗

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.