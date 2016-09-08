Nintendo shares are going insane after announcing Mario is coming to iPhone

Nintendo’s resident mastermind Shigeru Miyamoto took the stage at Wednesday’s Apple iPhone 7 launch event to make the surprise announcement of Super Mario Run — finally bringing Nintendo’s flagship video game character to smartphones.

And Nintendo investors are loving it. At one point, shares in the company jumped up over 25%, to $35.45 a share. The market has long awaited Nintendo’s entrance into smartphone gaming, as sales of the company’s own console hardware have sagged.

And unlike the smash hit Pokémon Go, Nintendo actually developed Super Mario Run in-house, which should make investors feel even better. Earlier this year, when investors realised that Nintendo couldn’t fully capitalise on the Pokémon Go phenomenon, shares in the company collapsed.

That said, Pokémon Go developer Niantic Labs announced that the game is coming to the Apple Watch.

Here’s a chart of Nintendo’s stock:

